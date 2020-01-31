Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AQN. CIBC set a $14.30 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James set a $16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.76.

AQN opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.64.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.