Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Align Technology updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.19-1.28 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.19-$1.28 EPS.

ALGN opened at $262.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.00. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $169.84 and a 52-week high of $334.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.42.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total transaction of $1,932,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

