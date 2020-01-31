Allegiance Bancshares Inc Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) announced a — dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, March 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

ABTX stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.01. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABTX. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,002.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,090. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

