Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,921. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

