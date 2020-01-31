Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.
Allegiant Travel has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Allegiant Travel to earn $17.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,921. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $120.91 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $159.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.58.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.