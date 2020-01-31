Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $182.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target cut by Cowen from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti restated a not rated rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.58.

Shares of ALGT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.04. 224,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $631,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

