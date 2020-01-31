Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Allergan by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allergan by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGN. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.78.

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $186.56. 40,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,286. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

