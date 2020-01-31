Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading Up 7.8%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price was up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55, approximately 221,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 222,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

