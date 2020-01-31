Almeela Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Almeela token can now be purchased for about $0.0953 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. Almeela has a total market capitalization of $355,742.00 and approximately $2,050.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Almeela has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 163.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00139961 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005871 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Almeela Profile

KZE is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official website is www.almeela.com . Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almeela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

