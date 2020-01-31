Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 3,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,483.09.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $102,209,000. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $20.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,396. The stock has a market cap of $988.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,400.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,274.55. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.