Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.72 ($53.17).

Alstom stock opened at €47.84 ($55.63) on Monday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €43.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €39.99.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Analyst Recommendations for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit