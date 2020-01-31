Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. 6,434,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

