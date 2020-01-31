Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,500.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,300.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s previous close.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,215.44.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 3,333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

