Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,020.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,215.44.

AMZN stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $927.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,846.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

