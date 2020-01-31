Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,284.41.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $175.36 on Friday, reaching $2,046.04. 7,461,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,858. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $1,014.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,846.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,811.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $88,766,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.