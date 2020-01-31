Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0147

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $287,821.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.40 or 0.02932513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00193257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00121422 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin, HitBTC, Binance, IDEX, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

