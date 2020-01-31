Amcor (ASX:AMC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

Shares of Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.09. Amcor shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 4,018,436 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$15.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93.

Amcor Company Profile (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

