Amcor (ASX:AMC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.08

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.09. Amcor shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 4,018,436 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$15.53 and its 200 day moving average is A$15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93.

Amcor Company Profile (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit