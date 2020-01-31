American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by Stephens

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Stephens downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $136.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upped their target price on American Express from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra reissued a hold rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.04.

NYSE AXP opened at $133.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,533 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,734 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 814.6% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,551,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Analyst Recommendations for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

