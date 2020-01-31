American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Laureen Seeger Sells 20,918 Shares

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laureen Seeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84.

AXP stock opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $101.70 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

