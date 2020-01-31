American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its target price cut by Stephens from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMNB. BidaskClub cut American National BankShares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AMNB stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874. The firm has a market cap of $391.74 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American National BankShares by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American National BankShares by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in American National BankShares by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American National BankShares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American National BankShares by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

