Ameris Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 614 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 765% compared to the average volume of 71 call options.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.92. 13,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,038. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

