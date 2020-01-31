Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

