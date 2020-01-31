Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.85-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $25-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.49 billion.Amgen also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.85-$15.60 EPS.
NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.05. 5,967,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.81.
In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.
