Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.85-15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $25-25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.49 billion.Amgen also updated its FY20 guidance to $14.85-$15.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.05. 5,967,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.69. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra lifted their target price on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

