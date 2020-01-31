Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMRX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Svb Leerink lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.