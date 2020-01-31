Analysts Anticipate Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Delphi Technologies reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 52.54% and a net margin of 4.29%. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLPH. Guggenheim began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

NYSE:DLPH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.34. 5,745,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,863,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

