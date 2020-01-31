Analysts Anticipate Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mogo Finance Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Mogo Finance Technology reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mogo Finance Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mogo Finance Technology.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 58,807.58% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Mogo Finance Technology stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $73.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.56. Mogo Finance Technology has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

