Analysts Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will announce $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Shares of AN traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. The company had a trading volume of 894,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $7,887,762.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $9,653,836.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,049 shares of company stock worth $22,624,238. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AutoNation (AN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.