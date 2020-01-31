Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Cerner posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerner.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,657 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 185.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $71.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,414,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. Cerner has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cerner (CERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.