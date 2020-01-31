Analysts Expect Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Genie Energy an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE GNE traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 75,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,229. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 163.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genie Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genie Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genie Energy by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Genie Energy by 24.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

