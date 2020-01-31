Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.28. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.29%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

HOPE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 854,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,897. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

