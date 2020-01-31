Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given TransAct Technologies an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TACT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. 17,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,305. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

