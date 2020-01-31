Analysts Set Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target at $151.50

Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CCMP traded down $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $95.15 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 21.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $25,503,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 365.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after purchasing an additional 114,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 727,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,013 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

