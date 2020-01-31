Analysts Set Expectations for Cimarex Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,646,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 10.81%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

