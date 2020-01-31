Analysts Set Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kraton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

NYSE:KRA traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,061. The company has a market capitalization of $596.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. Kraton has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 39,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $965,677.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $103,734.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,321.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock worth $1,184,927. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 838.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kraton by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

