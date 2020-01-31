Analysts Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target at $44.80

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Analyst Recommendations for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit