Analysts Set National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target at $44.80

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIZZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cfra cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,273. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $84.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.92.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 33.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

