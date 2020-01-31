Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Price Target at $65.00

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after buying an additional 58,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. National Grid has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

