Analysts Set Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT at $12.17

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $855.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $13.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,621.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

