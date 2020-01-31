Analysts Set T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Target Price at $4.33

Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several analysts have commented on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $66,029.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 183.3% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

