Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Earns Hold Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BUD. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.08.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $75.62. The company had a trading volume of 470,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,087. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 75,957 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,325.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.