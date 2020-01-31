Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.
Anthem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $26.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.
NYSE ANTM opened at $265.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.
In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.
Anthem Company Profile
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
