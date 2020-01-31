Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Anthem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Anthem has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $26.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

NYSE ANTM opened at $265.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

