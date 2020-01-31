Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Lowered to $324.00 at Bank of America

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $330.00 to $324.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,244,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,911,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 13.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,234,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,431,000 after buying an additional 142,246 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $187,621,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 60.6% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,033,000 after buying an additional 219,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.