Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management has a payout ratio of 371.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry Considine sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,911,786.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

