Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIV. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,200. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.03.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,535,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,578.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,807 shares of company stock worth $3,849,194. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.