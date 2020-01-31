AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Achieves $2.93 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $45,289.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.26 or 0.02904892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193535 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00121455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

