Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.9% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,496,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $494,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,633 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $323.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.56 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $355.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

