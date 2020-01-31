Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,066 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,496,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $494,179,000 after purchasing an additional 184,633 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 523.5% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $2,267,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $323.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,421.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.90 and a 200-day moving average of $246.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

