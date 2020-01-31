Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $315.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $245.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,584,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,664,940. The firm has a market cap of $1,419.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.56 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $4,273,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $2,058,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 54.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

