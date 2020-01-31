Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Decreased by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 11.8% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.27. 4,411,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

