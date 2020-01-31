Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.04

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 32212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.03.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 92,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.