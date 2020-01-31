Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2343 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

Aqua America has a dividend payout ratio of 64.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aqua America to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of WTR opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

