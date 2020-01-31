Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Increased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Ares Capital by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $630,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,478,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 1,023,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,658. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

